Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support Leather Reclining Executive Office Chair (White)

Product Description
Enjoy Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working !
Different colors suit different room styles, choose the one that you like !
Devoko: Decorate your extraordinary home !
If you meet any problem about us, please not worry, by amazon message we will help you to solve the problem ASAP.
Within 30 days: Devoko is offering free replacement or refund for clients who not satisfy with any quality problems; Within 6 months: Free replacement for damaged/defective parts
Package included:
1x Gaming chair
1x Installation Tool
1x Install instruction Paper
Features:
360 degree swivel rotation to move with mute wheels
Sturdy duty base with Smooth-rolling casters
Lock tilt function and Height-adjustable gas spring Pneumatic
The diamond-shaped cross Premium leather material increase load-bearing capacity
Equipped with a Ergonomic headrest and a adjustable lumbar cushion improve you extra comfort
Be sure to follow the instructions when installing
Dimension:
Load capacity: 330 LBS
Seating area Dimension: 21″x21.5″ (L X W)
Backrest dimension: 21″x32.5″ (L X H)
Adjustable seat height: 16.5-21 inches
Overall Dimension: 21″x22.5″x49-53.5″(L X W X H)
-【Comfort Improvement】This gaming chair seating and back diamond-shaped cross pattern design strengthens the cushion’s resistance to pressure and increases the load-bearing capacity, also increase the comfortable feeling when seating.
-【Multi-Function】360 degree swivel rotation with top quality PU mute rolling Wheels – Avoid scratching on floor board. Adjustable backrest between 90 – 160 degrees suitable for finding your comfortable position.
-【Wide Applications】Devoko racing style gaming chair with durable PU leather which is a good choice for conquering your game world, dormitory studying and office working, also offering your leisure space more stability and mobility. Load Capacity: 330 LBS.
-【What We offer】A new gaming chair, Complete installation tools, An installation instruction and Our friendly customer service. Seating Area Dimension: 21″ x 21.5″ (L X W), Backrest Dimension: 21″ x 32.5″ (L X H), Adjustable Seat Height: 16.5″-21″.