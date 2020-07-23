Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support Leather Reclining Executive Office Chair (White)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $139.98
(as of Jul 23,2020 21:44:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

GAMINGGAMING

11

Enjoy Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working !

Different colors suit different room styles, choose the one that you like !

22

Enjoy Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working !

Different colors suit different room styles, choose the one that you like !

33

Enjoy Devoko Racing Style Gaming Chair Height Adjustable Swivel PC Computer Chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working !

Different colors suit different room styles, choose the one that you like !

11

22

33

RACINGRACING

LOGOLOGO

Devoko: Decorate your extraordinary home !

If you meet any problem about us, please not worry, by amazon message we will help you to solve the problem ASAP.
Within 30 days: Devoko is offering free replacement or refund for clients who not satisfy with any quality problems; Within 6 months: Free replacement for damaged/defective parts

Package included:

1x Gaming chair

1x Installation Tool

1x Install instruction Paper

Features:

360 degree swivel rotation to move with mute wheels
Sturdy duty base with Smooth-rolling casters
Lock tilt function and Height-adjustable gas spring Pneumatic
The diamond-shaped cross Premium leather material increase load-bearing capacity
Equipped with a Ergonomic headrest and a adjustable lumbar cushion improve you extra comfort
Be sure to follow the instructions when installing

Dimension:

Load capacity: 330 LBS

Seating area Dimension: 21″x21.5″ (L X W)

Backrest dimension: 21″x32.5″ (L X H)

Adjustable seat height: 16.5-21 inches

Overall Dimension: 21″x22.5″x49-53.5″(L X W X H)

Adjustable Armrest

Height Adjustable

Recline Back

Weight Capacity

330 lbs

330 lbs

330 lbs

300 lbs

330 lbs

330 lbs

-【Comfort Improvement】This gaming chair seating and back diamond-shaped cross pattern design strengthens the cushion’s resistance to pressure and increases the load-bearing capacity, also increase the comfortable feeling when seating.
-【Multi-Function】360 degree swivel rotation with top quality PU mute rolling Wheels – Avoid scratching on floor board. Adjustable backrest between 90 – 160 degrees suitable for finding your comfortable position.
-【Wide Applications】Devoko racing style gaming chair with durable PU leather which is a good choice for conquering your game world, dormitory studying and office working, also offering your leisure space more stability and mobility. Load Capacity: 330 LBS.
-【What We offer】A new gaming chair, Complete installation tools, An installation instruction and Our friendly customer service. Seating Area Dimension: 21″ x 21.5″ (L X W), Backrest Dimension: 21″ x 32.5″ (L X H), Adjustable Seat Height: 16.5″-21″.

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR