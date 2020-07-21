Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair Racing Style Adjustable Height High-Back PC Computer Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support Executive Office Chair (Red)

Price: $122.99
Product Description
Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair Racing Style Adjustable Height High-back PC Computer Chair With Headrest and Lumbar Massage Support Executive Office Chair (Red)
Enjoy Devoko ergonomic High-back gaming chair office racing style chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working
Features:
-360 degree swivel rotation to move with mute wheels
-Sturdy duty base with Smooth-rolling casters
-Lock tilt function and Height-adjustable gas spring Pneumatic
-Premium PU leather material
-Be sure to follow the instructions when installing
-Equipped with a Ergonomic headrest and a adjustable lumbar cushion improve you extra comfort
Dimension:
Load capacity: Load capacity: 300 LBS
Seating area Dimension: 19.8″x20.5″ (L X W)
Backrest dimension: 19.8″x30.5″ (L X H)
Adjustable seat height: 16.1-20 inches
Overall Dimension: 19.8″x20.5″x46.6-50.5″(L X W X H)
Package included:
1x Gaming chair
1x Installation Tool
1x Install instruction Paper
Height Adjustable
✓
✓
Recline Back
✓
✓
✓
✓
Adjustable Armrest
✓
Weight Capacity
300 Lbs
330 Lbs
330 Lbs
330 Lbs
360 Lbs
360 Lbs
Adjustment Lumbar
✓
✓
★ 360 degree swivel rotation with top quality mute rolling Wheels avoid scratching on floor board and freely move in your space
★ Heavy duty racing gaming chair with integrated metal frame, international standards explosion-proof gas Spring, Suitable for playing your computer games, watching TV, lying down rest and office working.
★ Easy lock-tilt adjustment with recline angle adjuster, relieve tired feeling and pressure during long gaming or working
★ What We offer: A new gaming chair, Complete installation tools, An installation instruction, Our Friendly after sale service. Load capacity: 300 LBS, Seating area Dimension: 19.8″ x 20.5″ (L X W), Backrest dimension: 19.8″ x 30.5″ (L X W), Adjustable seat height: 16.1″-20″