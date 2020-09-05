Devin Hester in favor of Mitchell Trubisky over Nick Foles

Devin Hester supports Mitchell Trubisky, does not purchase Nick Foles long-lasting.

Devin Hester has no problem with the Chicago Bears choosing Mitchell Trubisky over Nick Foles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB…It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs.”

In a competitive fight, Bears are anticipated to call Mitchell Trubisky the beginning QB, source informs ESPN. It’s due to his development, management and total efficiency throughout camp. Nick Foles made choice tough for Matt Nagy, however the group feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Devin Hester concerns Nick Foles’ sturdiness to play 16 video games in a season.

Hester consulted with FanSided‘s Mark Carman on Da Windy City with Mark Carman on behalf of PointsBet on all things NFL, betting and their beloved Bears. Though the future Pro Football Hall of Fame return man hasn’ t bet the Bears considering that 2013, we understand where his obligations lie. He trusts what head coach Matt Nagy is doing in identifying Trubisky the Week 1 starter over Foles.

“Why pick Foles over Mitch?”, stated Hester to …