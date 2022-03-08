Devin Booker is a renowned face in the American entertainment industry. He has had a fairly successful career in Hollywood. Booker has a number of fans who admire his works in a great way.

However, his fame is nothing compared to the woman he is dating currently. Booker is in love with Kendall Jenner for quite some time now. The duo has been spotted numerous times with each other.

Amidst all the rumors, Booker seems to be having the time of his life with Jenner. Speculations were made that a possible rift might have been created between the two. It was being said that Booker had difficulties in coping with the huge fame of Kendall. However, in reality, that does not seem to be the case.

Devin Booker was being interviewed recently. In the interview, he was asked about whether he felt comfortable around the huge fame of Kendall Jenner. Booker shrugged off the query by saying that he enjoys dating Jenner.

Devin stated that his life has never been so much fun before. The relationship with Kendall Jenner has changed his whole perspective towards love. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Devin Booker Madly In Love With Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker seems to be madly in love with his partner. Booker said that the relationship has helped him grow. Booker was asked whether he faced difficulties dating Kendall. The star at once denied the question.

This is a strong statement as Booker is someone who does not speak often in public. He further said that his life was never so satisfying.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner started dating in 2020. Speculations and rumors ran wild since then. However, the couple kept a tight lip about their romance.

They finally made it official as they put up a post on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021.