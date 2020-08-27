Developments around Amulsar mine ‘result from poor state governance’ – Robert Kocharyan – Armenian News

The questionable scenario around the Amulsar gold mine is the outcome of not just failures in the mining markets however likewise a poor state governance, 2nd President Robert Kocharyan stated today as he consulted with experts, and reporters covering the financial sector.

“It is, of course, unacceptable when a group of people pursuing very kind goals illegally block the company’s activity. The state really has something to do about that. If the mine is not supposed to operate, it is the state that has to make the decision – rather than the people who have been ”keeping a mountain’ there in wagons for about 1.5-2 years,” he stated.

Admitting that he is not completely acquainted with the ecological effect evaluation report, Kocharyan stated he has just the clear understanding that even very little dangers need to be a signal for prohibiting any mining activity.

“To the best of my understanding, nobody announces that there are risks; no official states that in a plain manner. My assumption is that there are risks, and that being the case, the [mine] should not be set into operation. But the decision-making lies with the state,” he stated, dismissing the possibility of a “universally satisfying” option.