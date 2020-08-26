Develop Online Training Courses For Remote Teams

Steps To Developing Online Courses For Remote Employees

There are great deals of situations when your hires are geographically distributed. They might be freelancers who work from their homes for a much better life balance. They might have taken this alternative to offer themselves scope. Or they might be workers at a franchise, or a local company. They may even be external partners with commission-based agreements. Regardless of their genesis, how can you guarantee they all get the exact same level of training? And how can you ensure the harmony of material and finding out experience? Here are 6 simple actions to develop online training courses for your geographically distributed labor force.

1. Review Their Online Training Needs

Workplace online training courses are often considered given. We presume it’s the outcome of dullness or passiveness. But it might be an issue with the online course itself. Maybe you’re teaching something they currently understand …