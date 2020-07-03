Devastated wife takes an overdose after hearing her husband can’t get a visa in Australia

A distraught wife whose husband was rejected for an Australian spousal visa fled into a bathroom and took an overdose while filming a documentary.

The confronting incident was caught on camera since the couple filmed a programme about the country’s immigration system.

Melbourne woman Satinder and her husband Sumit, both in their 30s and from India, married in Australia in 2015 after 36 months of dating.

The newlyweds requested a spouse visa for Sumit so he could stay in Victoria together with his Australian-citizen wife, but he’d to wait out the approval process in India after previously overstaying a visa.

In the first bout of SBS’s new documentary series Who Gets to Stay in Australia?, which aired on Wednesday night, Satinder’s lawyer delivered the heartbreaking verdict the visa was rejected.

Satinder and her husband Sumit, both in their 30s and from India, married in 2015 (pictured together). The couple first met as students in Melbourne in 2007

At the time of filming, in 2019, the couple had spent significantly more than three and a half years on separate continents.

‘Unfortunately … they’ve decided to refuse the visa. They don’t think it is a genuine relationship,’ the lawyer explains in the initial episode which aired on Wednesday.

The lawyer tells Satinder the next step should be to appeal your decision, a process that can just take more than 2 yrs.

‘I have already waited three and a half years, this is simply not a fake relationship,’ Satinder says through tears.

‘I know now want I wish to do.’

The lawyer says she believes there is certainly still a chance, but Satinder responds ‘there isn’t any hope’.

She excuses herself from the dining table, passing her phone to a SBS producer as she would go to the kitchen sink and fills a glass of water before going to the bathroom where she takes an overdose.

After a long-wait she returns, and problems a dire message to the Department of Home Affairs that when anything bad happens to her they truly are responsible.

Her chilling warning caused concern on the list of camera crew, who suspected something was wrong and called an ambulance.

Satinder and Sumit’s story is certainly one of 13 featured in the four-part documentary investigating the mental health impact of Australia’s immigration system on visa applicants.

More than 25,000 applications for permanent residency in Australia are refused every year.

After spending more than 36 months for the federal government to reach a decision, the devastating news Sumit’s visa had been refused drove Satinder (pictured) to attempt to take her own life

Muradiye Selvi, a consultant psychologist working in Melbourne, said many of her patients are temporary visa holders that are waiting for a decision from the Department of Home Affairs.

‘The sense of insecurity, the prolonged waiting and the inability to setup a future for yourself – along with the anxiety about removal from the host country – these cause migrants on temporary visas detrimental mental health issues,’ she told SBS News.

Ms Selvi said the diagnosis she sees may include post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorders, psychosomatic disorders and adjustment disorder.

‘They’re waiting for their residency to help you to continue living that they decided here in this country, so they’re living in this state of protracted uncertainty,’ she said.

‘Major depressive disorder is also the one that we have to use intensely. Unfortunately, one of the major symptoms is suicide ideation. The mind-set is “I might as well die rather than go back”. It’s an utter sense of despair.’