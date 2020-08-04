DEVAISE Ergonomics Recliner Office Chair, High Back Mesh Computer Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar and Footrest Support,Black



Ergonomic Office Gaming Racing Chair with Footrest



* Ergonomic office chair is suitable for home office environment.

* Adjustable backrest reclining angle from 90 to 160 degree, with footrest to relax.

* Chair Back: Free-adapted back support to 3rd-4th spine to ease pressure on back.

* Lumber Support: Perfect fit with lumber to ease pain and pressure.

* Chair Arm : Freely-adapted to support arm when reclining on the chair.

Ergonomic Office Chair and Gaming Racing Chair with Footrest



Black

White

Freely Adjustable Office Chair

* Freely adjustable makes a good reclining experience

* Office chair can be locked at any angle between 90-160 degree. 90 degree for working, and 160 degree for a rest

Linkage Armrest Support

* Ergonomic arms adjust with back recline angle

* Soft PU padding protects arms

Sturdy Chair Back

* Structural mechanics precise design

* Whole back in one mold techniques to ensure sturdy back

Extra High-level Seating Comfort

* Office chair with thickness padded seat, more flexible

* Mesh material provides extra comfort for daily use

Tension Control

* Ergonomic gaming chair with adjustable private custom to adjust the height

* Allow you to tilt back sit forward, just up and down the control handle to change the tilting angles

Solid & Stable

* With heavy-duty nylon base, great stability and mobility

* Desk chair maximum capacity up to 300 lbs

360-Degree Swivel Casters

* 360-degree swivel casters for multi-tasking convenience

* Durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another

SGS Gas Lift Cylinder

* SGS certificated safe gas lift cylinder

* 120000 times rotation test

Specifications:

* Color: Black / White

* Material: Mesh fabric, Nylon base

* Seat Area: 20.9″ W x 20.9″ D (53.1 x 53.1cm)

* Adjustable Height: From 45.7″~48.8″ (116.1~124cm)

* Load Capacity: Suggest 250 lbs(113.4kg), maximum 300 lbs(136.1kg)

Package Contents:

* 1 x Office chair

* 1 x Instruction

Adjustable Height

Desktop Dimension

Crank Handle

