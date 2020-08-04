DEVAISE Ergonomics Recliner Office Chair, High Back Mesh Computer Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar and Footrest Support,Black

Price: $139.99
Product Description
Ergonomic Office Gaming Racing Chair with Footrest
* Ergonomic office chair is suitable for home office environment.
* Adjustable backrest reclining angle from 90 to 160 degree, with footrest to relax.
* Chair Back: Free-adapted back support to 3rd-4th spine to ease pressure on back.
* Lumber Support: Perfect fit with lumber to ease pain and pressure.
* Chair Arm : Freely-adapted to support arm when reclining on the chair.
Ergonomic Office Chair and Gaming Racing Chair with Footrest
Black
White
Freely Adjustable Office Chair
* Freely adjustable makes a good reclining experience
* Office chair can be locked at any angle between 90-160 degree. 90 degree for working, and 160 degree for a rest
Linkage Armrest Support
* Ergonomic arms adjust with back recline angle
* Soft PU padding protects arms
Sturdy Chair Back
* Structural mechanics precise design
* Whole back in one mold techniques to ensure sturdy back
Extra High-level Seating Comfort
* Office chair with thickness padded seat, more flexible
* Mesh material provides extra comfort for daily use
Tension Control
* Ergonomic gaming chair with adjustable private custom to adjust the height
* Allow you to tilt back sit forward, just up and down the control handle to change the tilting angles
Solid & Stable
* With heavy-duty nylon base, great stability and mobility
* Desk chair maximum capacity up to 300 lbs
360-Degree Swivel Casters
* 360-degree swivel casters for multi-tasking convenience
* Durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another
SGS Gas Lift Cylinder
* SGS certificated safe gas lift cylinder
* 120000 times rotation test
Specifications:
* Color: Black / White
* Material: Mesh fabric, Nylon base
* Seat Area: 20.9″ W x 20.9″ D (53.1 x 53.1cm)
* Adjustable Height: From 45.7″~48.8″ (116.1~124cm)
* Load Capacity: Suggest 250 lbs(113.4kg), maximum 300 lbs(136.1kg)
Package Contents:
* 1 x Office chair
* 1 x Instruction
