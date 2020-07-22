Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems Is Now a Chainlink Node Operator

A subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom called T-Systems has actually ended up being a Chainlink (LINK) node operator.

Deutsche Telekom is one of Germany’s leading business, utilizing over 200,000 individuals and has a market capitalization of $80 billion. The truth that a person of its subsidiaries is to end up being a service provider of decentralized information feeds that are rewarded in cryptocurrency is substantial. T-Systems’ statement calls this plan “generalized mining”:

“By providing real-world data to the Chainlink network, T-Systems MMS engages in a so-called ‘generalized mining’, where it provides an IT service to a blockchain network while getting paid in digital assets for reliably doing so. As there is a significant value locked in DeFi, such IT services play an important role in the overall Ethereum ecosystem.”

T-Systems remains in business of digital improvements of big corporations and medium sized business. The business uses more than 2,000 individuals and had a turnover of 176 million euros in 2019.

Roaming might be checked out in the future

Gleb Dudka, Analyst at T-Systems MMS informed Cointelegraph that the business thinks it is accountable for supporting public network facilities:

“You could even say duty as a telecom company to be a public blockchain network infrastructure provider.”

Although at first T-Systems will be simply a node operator, telecom-specific usage cases for blockchain tech– such as wandering settlement– are being thought about, according to Dudka.