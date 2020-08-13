Deutsche Telekom diversifies suppliers ‘regardless of politics’ By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A Huawei business logo design is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen



BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom (OTC:-RRB- stated on Thursday it was diversifying its suppliers of devices to construct its 5G networks as dispute continues in Berlin over whether to bar China’s Huawei Technologies from the German market.

CEO Tim Hoettges made the remarks as authorities complete crafting legislation on guidelines to evaluate suppliers’ physical fitness to gear up German networks, which would undergo a federal government evaluation whose terms have yet to be concurred.

Hoettges stated policy-makers had actually made a mindful choice not to enforce up-front restrictions on suppliers for political factors. Even so, the Bonn- based group was expanding the provider base serving its European operations.

“Regardless of politics, we should never allow dependence on one provider,” Hoettges informed press reporters on a teleconference after Deutsche Telekom released strong second-quarter outcomes. [nL8N2FF0TX]

Huawei is the primary provider of radio gain access to devices for Deutsche Telekom’s brand-new 5G network in Germany – a relationship that has actually been slammed by some legislators who see the Chinese company as a nationwide security danger. Huawei states its equipment is safe.

