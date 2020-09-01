Deutsche Bank loses top European dealmaker to Citigroup

Deutsche Bank has actually lost its top European dealmaker Robin Rousseau to Citigroup, in the current in a string of departures from the German lending institution as it presses ahead with its uncomfortable restructuring.

Citigroup revealed Mr Rousseau’s visit to its European financial investment banking group on Tuesday early morning, ending the Frenchman’s less than three-year perform at Deutsche, where he headed M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) fromLondon

Phil Drury, Citigroup’s Emea head of banking, capital markets and advisory stated Mr Rousseau would take the title of vice-chairman and would concentrate on “senior strategic client coverage” especially in France, where he will now be based.

Deutsche would not instantly discuss the departure, which follows numerous other defections in the year because the German bank revealed strategies to significantly improve its service by cutting 18,000 personnel and slashing other expenses consisting of by cutting rewards and asking senior lenders to accept voluntary pay cuts.

High- profile departures consist of Adam Bagshaw, Deutsche’s previous co-head of Emea business financing prior to he left for HSBC in late June, along with fintech head Tommaso Zanobini, who signed up with Moelis lastOctober

Deutsche likewise lost a clutch of senior financial investment lenders in the run-up to the …