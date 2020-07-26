Dettori delivers on Franconia | Racing News

Franconia topped an outstanding weekend for John Gosden, Frankie Dettori and Khalid Abdullah by winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies’ Stakes at York.

Hot on the heels of Enable’s historical 3rd win in Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Franconia was sent a 1-3 preferred however was made to work much more difficult than her remarkable stablemate did at Ascot.

Having broken her maiden in Listed business last time out at Newbury, she was stated to run in the Musidora Stakes just to be withdrawn the day prior to due to a filthy scope.

Roger Varian’s Gold Wand, who was unplaced in the Oaks, made Franconia take out all the stops this time, however she was well on top at the line, pulling three-quarters of a length clear.

Dettori informed Racing TELEVISION: “We didn’t go that quick and it developed into a three-furlong sprint in between me and Andrea (Atzeni on Gold Wand).

“My filly took all of 2 furlongs to strike leading equipment, however in the end I was well on top. I presume it will be a mile and a half from nowon She’s not excessively huge, so we’ll take it step by action.

“We’ve got a strong hand in the division – obviously we’ve Enable, there’s Frankly Darling and Star Catcher too. They are a good bunch of fillies.”

Reflecting on Enable’s screen, he included: “It was incredible. I saw it once again when I got house and I had the ability to savour the day because at the time you need to focus on what you need to do.

“You do not anticipate to be on the bridle 2 out in the King George.

“The dream is still alive. Hopefully we can get to the first Sunday in October (Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe) with a top contender and try to win it for a third time – but it’s great she’s won three King Georges on the way!”