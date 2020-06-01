Detroit’s top cop to George Floyd protesters: ‘We understand’ hurt, but will be ‘relentless’ against criminals

“[Our] Message is simple,” he mentioned, “We support those who are lawfully protesting, we understand the pain… but I will tell you, if you’re going to be a lawbreaker, we’re going to be relentless in our pursuit to arrest you.”

Craig mentioned his division made 84 arrests on Saturday and vowed to “make more tonight if necessary.”

He underscored, “We’re not gonna stand for lawlessness.”

Peaceful protests became riots over the weekend, prompting President Trump and Attorney General William Barr to level fingers on the far-left group Antifa, who they largely blamed for the damaging escalation.

Craig mentioned the protests have been “peaceful, uneventful” for a lot of Friday, but a “much more agitated, very aggressive group” later hijacked them.

“The first night, we were able to make probably 40 or so arrests, and probably of that, 60 to 70 percent lived outside the city of Detroit,” he defined. “The following night [was the] same situation.”

Craig praised group activists and native leaders for becoming a member of officers “on the front lines” to assist preserve order and security.

“We believe that’s gone a long way in really mitigating some of the violence we’ve seen in other places,” Craig mentioned.

