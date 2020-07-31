Detroit sword attack: A man is shot after injuring an officer

The man later died.

The incident started Thursday night when officers noticed the man waving a 32-inch sword while they were headed to an unrelated necessitate service, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

As soon because the officers got out of the marked police vehicle, the suspect ran in their direction waving the sword, that he said.

Officers asked him many times to drop the weapon, but that he refused and continued to advance toward them, Craig said. At one point, one of the officers deployed his Taser, nonetheless it didn’t just take effect as the suspect had protective covering over his torso — similar to what hockey players wear, in line with the police chief.