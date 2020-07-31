Detroit sword attack: A man is shot after injuring an officer

The man later died.
The incident started Thursday night when officers noticed the man waving a 32-inch sword while they were headed to an unrelated necessitate service, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.
As soon because the officers got out of the marked police vehicle, the suspect ran in their direction waving the sword, that he said.
Officers asked him many times to drop the weapon, but that he refused and continued to advance toward them, Craig said. At one point, one of the officers deployed his Taser, nonetheless it didn’t just take effect as the suspect had protective covering over his torso — similar to what hockey players wear, in line with the police chief.
At a specific point, the suspect took out an eight-inch dagger from the trunk of his pants and threw it in the direction of the officers, striking one directly below the best eye. He suffered a laceration and was transported to an area hospital, the authorities chief said.
Officers asked the man to drop his weapons and something officer deployed one round from his weapon and hit the suspect, who continued to chase the officers, authorities said.
The suspect gained entry into the driver’s side of the police vehicle and a man who thought the suspect was trying to get usage of weapons pinned the suspect inside the car using his or her own vehicle.
“It was a very risky situation. He saw our officers were in danger. He wanted to assist,” Craig said of the man.
It’s unclear what took place after that, Craig said. The suspect succumbed to his injuries and the incident is under investigation.