Detroit police officer charged for allegedly shooting 3 photojournalists with rubber pellets during protest

Cpl. Daniel Debono was dressed in riot gear and armed with a weapon that fired rubber pellets along with his department-issued firearm during the over night hours of May 31 as protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit over the death of George Floyd , Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

After nearly all protesters had cleared the location, MLive photojournalist Nicole Hester and independent photographers Seth Herald and Matthew Hatcher encountered Debono with two other officers. The three photographers, all wearing press credentials, identified themselves as members of the press and with their hands up, asked to cross the street, the release said.

As the three began crossing the street, Debono allegedly fired his weapon at them, striking all three with rubber pellets, according to the release.

All three photographers were injured by the pellets. Hester sustained the absolute most injuries, to her face, neck, legs and arms, according to the release. Herald’s wrist was injured and Hatcher was bruised on the facial skin and ribs.

Worthy said the three photographers were leaving the protest area and that there was very little one else on the road when they were hit by the rubber pellets. “The shooting was unprovoked. At no time did the three complainants do anything to cause the defendant to shoot at them,” Worthy’s statement’s read. “They were a threat to no one. There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were taken.” CNN has reached out to Debono and the Detroit Police Officers Association for comment. A time and date for Debono’s arraignment have yet to be confirmed, Worthy’s statement said. Detroit Police Chief James Craig responded to the charges on Monday, saying “our officers have responded very appropriately, so this should not reflect, as an agency, that this one incident defines how we manage our protests.” Debono has been suspended, in accordance with Craig. Craig said as soon as that he became conscious of the incident, he had a conversation with the photojournalists’ news outlet employer and opened a study. Each of Debono’s charges of felonious assault posesses maximum penalty of four years in prison, the release says. Police officers in other cities are facing charges in incidents regarding use of force during protests. In Philadelphia, a high-ranking police inspector is facing multiple charges after he was seen on cell phone video appearing to strike a Temple University student in the back of his head with a metal baton. In New York, a police officer seen on camera shoving a woman to the pavement was charged with assault on June 9. He may be the first NYPD officer to manage criminal charges from the protests in response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

