Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn open to trading No 3 pick at the 2020 NFL Draft | NFL News





Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah has been projected as the No 3 total pick by a number of analysts

Detroit Lions normal supervisor Bob Quinn is open to trading the No 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Given this 12 months’s digital draft, Quinn mentioned the state of affairs for a commerce shouldn’t be splendid, particularly for a franchise possible going through a playoffs-or-bust mandate to keep away from a significant overhaul in January 2021.

Quinn, who grew his scouting tooth with the New England Patriots, has by no means had a pick as excessive as the third total choice.

“I’ve had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine,” Quinn mentioned on Friday in a teleconference. “And then there can be extra substantive talks subsequent week if individuals are .

“I believe the means, the world we’re dwelling in, with this being digital, I believe quite a lot of these issues, if I’m going to do one thing, I believe we’ll have a reasonably good thought Thursday afternoon of sort of the place we stand.

“I don’t think I’m going to be making a huge decision on trading the No 3 overall pick while I’m on the clock while I’m virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel.”

The prime two picks in the draft are anticipated to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow – to the Cincinnati Bengals at No 1 – adopted by Ohio State defensive finish Chase Young to the Washington Redskins.

At No 3, the Lions could possibly be in place to obtain huge commerce provides from groups hoping to get their pick of quarterbacks, together with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, not to point out the prime gamers at cornerback, reminiscent of Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah Ohio State and CJ Henderson of Florida.

Offensive tackles is also in demand, with Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton all potential prime 10 picks.

The Lions have wants at a number of positions, together with a quarterback who can finally take over when Matthew Stafford retires.

“I could see a scenario, yes, but ideally, no. Obviously, I say this all the time, but it takes two teams to do a trade,” Quinn mentioned.

“So when you’re trading back, you’re going to trade back after 10 or 11, you have to know the ramifications of that. You’re going to get a different level of player.

“That has to be factored in with the compensation you are going to get again and when you be ok with dropping out on a type of guys that you simply like larger.”

