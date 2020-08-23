Detroit Cops Shoot & Kill Family Dog From Behind Fence – And Say They Did Nothing Wrong! (Video)

A Detroit law enforcement officer will NOT be reprimanded by his department after viral video revealed him shooting a family dog in the head from behind a fence (!) previously this month while browsing a community for a suspect’s weapon.

Ring doorbell video caught the occurrence, which took place back on August 3 however is simply going viral now after clips of the occurrence were very first released this weekend on social networks.

Related: 27-Year-Old Black Man Shot And Killed By Atlanta PD After Falling Asleep In Car

The video in concern reveals a white medium- sized dog running along a front lawn fence barking and chasing after an authorities K- 9 out on the pathway.

At one point, the law enforcement officer in concern is not able to manage her (trained) dog, and the cops K- 9 sticks its head THROUGH the front lawn fence– and into the family’s personal property!– where the white dog appears to bite at the officer’s dog. A natural response for a dog to make, ya understand?!

Evidently the officer didn’t believe so, since she without delay took out her weapon, shooting and eliminating the white dog on its family’s personal property and from behind the fence, at point blank variety.

The video (listed below) is tough to enjoy, however reveals precisely what took place– and precisely where the officer chose she ‘d be best to draw her weapon (!) and kill an …