Detroit Axle – Pair (2) Rear Brake Drums w/Ceramic Brake Shoes w/Brake Cleaner & Fluid for 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 Toyota Corolla USA Models

Price: $69.45
- 2x – Premium Brake Drums – DR-35089
- 2x Ceramic Brake Shoes – SH-801
- 1x 10oz Brake Cleaner Spray & 1x 12oz Brake Fluid Bottle
Fitment:
For – 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla (USA Built Models ONLY)
Brake drums are built to exceed OEM Specification and have the proper fit and finish required for superior stopping power.
Authentic 100% Ceramic Brake Shoes (With 0% Metallic Composition)
10-Year Warranty
Detroit Axle is a leading supplier of ride control products to OE vehicle manufacturers Nationwide, that expertise translates to Detroit Axle’s OE-quality Aftermarket