The lawyers of Varazdat Harutyunyan and Arthur Harutyunyan, co-founder of the Arar Foundation Avetik Chalabyan, have issued a statement on the legality of the criminal prosecution and detention of Avetik Chalabyan.

Avetik Chalabyan was prosecuted on May 12, 2012, within the framework of a criminal case initiated under Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code, which envisages liability for forcing to participate in a rally or for participating in a meeting or refusing to participate to be committed to two or more persons;

Judge Arusyak Aleksanyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan unjustifiably granted the investigator’s motion to detain Avetik Chalabyan as a measure of restraint.

BEING FOUND WITHOUT ACCUSATION

The accusation against Avetik Chalabyan was based on only one edited “secret recording, which is inadmissible evidence in the sense of the RA Criminal Procedure Code, in which Avetik Chalabyan does not claim to offer material interest in participating in rallies.” On the contrary, in response to the questions of Tornik Aliyan, an interlocutor who was deliberately provoking, he answered that there are intangible values ​​in life, which are more important. A person who speaks of intangible values ​​could not even logically have a motive to interest the interlocutor materially. There is no evidence in the case to substantiate the reasonable suspicion that Avetik Chalabyan may have committed the act of illegally harassing him. In this case, the objective side of the crime is not to provide material interest to participate in the gatherings of two or more people. Even Tornik Aliyan during the face-to-face interrogation insisted that Avetik Chalabyan had never offered him money or other material interest to participate in the rallies. In these conditions, Avetik Chalabyan was illegally charged, the latter was arrested by an illegal court decision. It is clear that the arrest against Avetik Chalabyan is punitive.

DETENTION IS USED AS A PUNISHMENT

05.05.2021 Adopted և 01.07.2022 ․ According to the new Criminal Code, which enters into force, the above-mentioned act is not a crime, so from the moment the Code enters into force, the criminal prosecution against Avetik Chalabyan is subject to termination by force of law. Even in such conditions, the court upheld the motion for two months of detention, which will not even expire. In this regard, it becomes obvious that the precautionary measure applied to Avetik Chalabyan has a punitive purpose, not the effectiveness of the investigation. It is impossible to imagine in a reasonable reality that a person who is highly respected in the society would avoid or hinder the investigation of a criminal case, which will be terminated in a month and a half.

Moreover, in our opinion, the above-mentioned crime (against two or more persons) that was the basis of the accusation was only aimed at making the arrest possible. Thus, according to Part 2 of Article 135 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code, detention of a person may be applied as a measure of restraint only in the case of a crime for which the maximum term of imprisonment is more than one year.

Not a single piece of evidence has been obtained in the criminal case, which substantiates that the presumed act, that is, the material interest was provided at all, more than 2 persons. There is no testimony in the materials submitted to the court, including Tornik Aliyan, which mentions the name of a third party addressing the material interest. Moreover, the investigator did not even make any effort to find out if there was a second person who should have been provided or offered a material interest.

In such circumstances, it is obvious that the criminal case was instituted under Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2, solely for the purpose of overcoming the maximum time limit, as in this case the maximum penalty in contrast to Article 163, Part 2: more than a year.

SUMMARY:

Avetik Chalabyan is being illegally prosecuted. Accordingly, on the one hand, there is no reasonable suspicion that the act was committed, on the other hand, detention was chosen for an act that was decriminalized by the new Criminal Code, ie the criminal case will be terminated in just one and a half months, so there is no “Avetik Chalabyan’s avoidance or obstruction of the investigation is a real, logical motive,” the statement reads.