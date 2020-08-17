Detention of Sheikh Salah aims to obstruct his defence of Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s detention of Sheikh Raed Salah is an effort to weakening his nationwide function in protecting Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause, Hamas stated the other day.

In a news release, Hamas worried that “the Israeli practices and ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in the territories occupied in 1948, including the national figures and leaders, will not alter their identity, status or loyalty to their homeland.”

It went on to hail Salah for his “heroic” function and battle for Palestinian rights and constants and Al-Aqsa Mosque

“Through his detention, Sheikh Raed Salah is writing a new phase of his journey in defence of Jerusalem,” Hamas stated, pointing to the 28-month jail sentence handed to him.

The Palestinian resistance motion saluted all Palestinians “at home [occupied Palestine]”, repeating the value of their function in remaining dedicated to the Palestinian identity and homeland, and contacted the all individuals to voice their uniformity with Sheikh Salah in addition to all Palestinians kept in Israeli jails.

