Detectives arrest man, 36, and woman, 41, for murder after 55-year-old woman is stabbed to death

A 36-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Sheffield.

A 55-year-old woman was found with stab wounds in Ravenscroft Place, close to the city’s Richmond area, after 10.30pm last night.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment but died fleetingly after 11.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation in relation to the death.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘An investigation is now underway and the woman’s family are now being supported by specially trained officers.

‘We are urging you aren’t any details about her death to call us.’

Social media users have paid tribute to the woman, and offered their condolences to the household.

If you have information in relation to the crime, police are asking you to call 101 and quote the incident number 1202 of 4 June.