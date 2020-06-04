Detained Woman Hilariously Singing at Cop Gets Remixed

“You about to lose yo job, ’cause you are detaining me, for nothing!!!”
That’s the hilarious freestyle one girl dropped off the dome whereas getting detained by a police officer … and the viral video is already getting the meme remedy and an excellent cool remix!
The clip of a lady in police custody in “Somewhere, USA” began spreading like wildfire Wednesday on social media, and whereas the unique model is gold … the remix that dropped Thursday is platinum!!!
A cool cat by the title of Random J Pop simply popped out the remix, including a bumping beat to the girl’s catchy little ditty … and ya gotta give them each a hear. The lyrics are nice, the tune is catchy, and the perfect half … she even has her personal dance!!! Watch, ‘trigger even the cop needed to snicker.
Again, no clue the place, when or why the girl was in custody — all that basically issues is, “You gotta git this dance!”
Note: We hope nobody actually misplaced their job, it is simply too humorous.