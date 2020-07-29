Detained Portland protesters are forbidden from attending future protests in order to get out of jail

After examining federal cases in between July 23 and July 27, CNN discovered that a minimum of 9 out of 21 accuseds jailed for either stopping working to comply with a legal order or attacking a federal officer were launched on the condition they “not attend any other protests, rallies, assemblies or public gatherings in the state of Oregon,” a number of release files stated.

The phrasing differed somewhat from order to order, nevertheless. One order just limited the offender from protests in Portland and another order forbid attending any public events regardless of area. The 9 orders prohibiting accuseds from opposing likewise prohibited the implicated from being within a 5 block radius of the federal court house in Portland, a focus of protests for weeks now.

Somil Trivedi, a senior personnel lawyer with the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project, condemned the practice in a declaration to CNN.

“The charges themselves are questionable enough, but this release condition is blatantly unconstitutional,” Trivedi stated.