A group of migrants seeking asylum in america have issued a plea for help, writing in a letter that they have been forced to work in unsanitary conditions while detained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter published on Wednesday, the migrants claimed they were designed to work without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) in areas considered hot spots for spreading the novel coronavirus, such as the kitchen and medical facilities.

The migrants said there were no social distancing measures in position at the La Palma Correction Centre near Phoenix, Arizona, a detention facility overseen by CoreCivic, the greatest private prison corporation in the united kingdom.





Other allegations included forced work cleaning units where sick patients were treated by nurses, a lack of hygienic services and products like rest room paper and low quality face masks that were only issued to migrants once they begged for PPE. If migrants refused to conform to work orders from guards, the letter said they certainly were threatened with indefinite lock-ins or being sent to solitary confinement, otherwise called “the hole”.

“We are fleeing the dictatorships in our countries, and came to this country seeking political asylum,” the letter began. “What we have received is the deprivation of our freedom and the violation of our rights, which we want to repeat and make public through this document.”

1/6 Photos of detained migrants crowded in to cells at the US border – with one supporting a sign reading simply “help” – have now been released as an ingredient of a fresh report warning of “dangerous” overcrowding. The memo was sent to the Department of Homeland Security by its Inspector General, containing photos taken at border facilities in the Rio Grande Valley over a week in June DHS/OIG 2/6 Eighty-eight adult males in a cell with a maximum capacity of 41, some signalling prolonged detention to OIG Staff on June 12 DHS/OIG 3/6 Overcrowding of families observed by OIG on June 11, at a border patrol facility in Weslaco, Texas DHS/OIG 4/6 Migrant families overcrowding a border patrol facility on June 11 in McAllen, Texas DHS/OIG 5/6 Fifty-one adult females held in a cell designated for male juveniles with a capacity for 40 at Border Patrol’s Fort Brown Station DHS/OIG 6/6 Migrant families overcrowding a border patrol facility on June 11 in McAllen, Texas DHS/OIG

The migrants went on to express their families were worried about the spread of Covid-19 within the detention centre. At least 78 detains at La Palma have tested positive for the virus, based on US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

“We have been locked up at times for periods of three days without being able to shower or communicate with our families,” the letter read. “The guards continue to come in and out of the tank and they are not wearing basic protective equipment necessary for prevention.”

Migrants also so-called they were receiving poor nutrition inside of the detention centre, writing: “For dinner we were given two [slices] of rotten ham and two portions of bread, we protested and all 98 of the detainees came back our meals and that day there clearly was no dinner even though we showed them the rotted ham.”

The letter was sent to the Florence Immigrants & Refugees Rights Project, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of the migrants, along with the American Civil Liberties Union.

The federal lawsuit, filed earlier this week, argues that the migrants were being unlawfully detained in the detention facility, that your groups called “tinderboxes on the verge of explosion”. Lawyers for the migrants demanded their release from detainment, citing a delay in immigration cases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura Belous, an attorney for the legal advocacy group, said in a statement to NBC News: “Our clients have told us over and over again it’s impossible to practice social distancing in detention.”

She added: “It’s impossible to maintain that six feet of distance when the telephone you’re sitting on to speak to your lawyer is one to three feet from the other guy on the telephone. When you’re in communal showers. When 40 to 50 guys are touching the same door. That illness is going to spread like wildfire. And truth be told, it has.”

More than 1,300 migrants previously detained in the US have now been released amid the pandemic due to court orders, along with reviews conducted by ICE.

The agency declined to touch upon the letter, but told NBC News the “health, welfare and safety” of detained migrants are “one of ICE’s highest priorities.”