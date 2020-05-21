Details on upcoming Snapdragon 6-series chipset with 5G leak

Qualcomm is anticipated to launch a brand new Snapdragon 6-series chipset for entry degree units. Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealed some particulars concerning the sm6350 SoC which may even be 5G suitable.

It will characteristic an eight-core CPU with two giant cores clocked at 2.25Ghz and 6 power-efficient cores operating at 1.8GHz. The chipset may even combine the Adreno 615 GPU and is anticipated to launch someday in Q2 2020.









Meanwhile MediaTek and Huawei are additionally anticipated to launch their very own finances 5G chipsets with the MT6853 5G and Kirin 720 5G. Samsungs Exynos 880 5G is one other finances 5G SoC anticipated to be introduced quickly.

Source (in Chinese) | Via