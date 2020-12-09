The Barrington Research analysts decreased the price target of SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) to $90 from $160 with a rating of ‘outperform’. SYNEX has a probable 14.72% upside from the current price.

On Wednesday, SYNNEX started in the stock market from $78.45 with a market cap being $4.04B. The quick, current, and debt-to-equity quotient being 1.02, 1.52, and 0.64. The simple rolling average of 50-day is $138.88 with the 200-day at $127.24. The lowest in 52-week is $21.25 and the highest is $83.40.

On 4th October, the company reported its earnings outcomes showing an EPS of $3.33, surpassing the $2.26 average estimate of Zacks by $1.07. Their quarterly revenue was $6.47B as compared to the $5.70B estimates. The total margin was 2.06% and the equity return is 16.78%.

SNX Stock Transactions And Details

Loop Capital raised the price objective of SNX shares to $170 from $140 while Citigroup lifted it to $180 from $150 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Cross Research increased it to $158 with a rating of ‘buy’ from ‘hold’. Zacks decreased it to $80 with a rating of ‘sell’ from ‘hold’. Stifel Nicolaus demoted it $85 from $156 and gave a rating of ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. SYNNEX has an average rating being ‘buy’ with a price aim being $131.86.

Kevin Murai, the Director, sold off 4,600 shares at $125.63 worth $577,898. Insiders sold 40,236 shares worth $5,784,666. Insiders own 2.80% SNX stock.

Signaturefd lifted their holdings by 35.5% that is worth $40,000. Acadian LLC owns shares worth $63,000 while Parkside Bank&Trust owns $109,000 worth shares after increasing 29.2% holdings. NEXT Inc bought 205 shares worth almost $30,000. Banque Vandoise owns $33,000 worth of shares. Hedge funds and institutional investors own 75.60% of SYNNEX stock.