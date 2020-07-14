Details On Nicola Peltz’s Massive Engagement Ring From Brooklyn Beckham

The sparkler which Brooklyn Beckham gave to fiancée Nicola Peltz definitely cost him a pretty penny!

He may be the son of David and Victoria Beckham, but the 21-year-old is making a name for himself as a model and amateur photographer, and he certainly spent some serious cash on the engagement ring for the 25-year-old actress.

Shannon Delany-Ron, Director of Communications at JamesAllen.com, explained to E! News more about the massive rock:

“Nicola’s ring looks to be a 4.5-5 carat emerald diamond in a classic solitaire setting on a thin band. Beauty and precision are hallmarks of the emerald cut engagement ring. The cut’s long lines give the stone its elegant and sophisticated look.”

And as for the cost, Shannon estimated “the value of the ring to be about $150,000 – $200,000.”

NBD!!

The style is actually a favorite of many celebrities you’ll recognize, including Posh Spice herself who has showed off several rocks over the years:

“This timeless style is a favorite among celebrities. Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lawrence all wear emerald cut engagement rings. Brooklyn’s mom Victoria also loves this style and has a few emerald cut rings in her extensive engagement ring collection [from David] as well.”

Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, also estimates the ring to “range anywhere starting [at] $150,000,” calling the emerald cut diamond “timeless and elegant,” and “anywhere from 5-7 carats.” As we shared, the couple confirmed the engagement rumors by sharing a stunning pic (above) of the two embracing. The eldest son of Victoria and David wrote:

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Already talking babies, wow!! The bride-to-be shared the same pic with her own words:

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper [Beckham] for this pic.”

Several snaps of the family celebrating on the Beckham’s estate were shared, and they couldn’t look happier:

Thoughts on Miz Peltz’s new bling, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

