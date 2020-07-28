Details emerge of how jilted mum allegedly killed her ex when she caught him with another woman

Shocking details have actually emerged of how a Sydney mom allegedly killed her ex- enthusiast with her vehicle.

Jackline Musa had an argument with Payman Thagipur in the parking lot of his apartment building in Wentworth Point in Sydney’s west in June and after that allegedly supported the wheel of her Toyota Kluger.

The 44- year-old allegedly drove into him, tossing him a number of metres throughout the flooring prior to pinning the 31- year-old versus the wall of the parking lot with her vehicle.

Residents inside the apartment building stated the entire structure shook as an outcome of the effect of the vehicle striking the wall.

Jackline Musa (imagined) allegedly pinned ex- enthusiast Payman Thagipur versus a wall with her vehicle

Payman Thagipur (imagined) was dealt with by authorities advertisement paramedics in the parking lot of the apartment building, however passed away at the scene

Graphic CCTV video footage of the event was played in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, proving Mr Thagipur following Musa out of his apartment or condo prior to the event happened.

In the video footage Musa is seen going out of her vehicle after the crash and after that dominating Mr Thagipur’s crumpled body.

The court heard Musa had actually smashed through Mr Thagipur’s garage door and caught him with another woman.

Musa formerly declared to authorities Mr Thagipur leapt out in front of her as she was leaving the parking lot.

Scratches on the wall of the parking lot where Musa allegedly pinned Mr Thagipur with her Toyota Kluger

Daily Telegraph reported Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge stated Musa’s actions looked intentional.

‘She strolls towards where the victims is lying … she does not render any support to him in spite of the truth she’s an aged care employee, she is utilized to rendering support when it’s required,’ she stated.

‘It does appear on the face of it that it was a deliberate act, it was done with speed and with force – it seems as soon as he was struck she simply continued up until she might go no even more due to the fact that his body and vehicle entered into contact with the wall.

‘ I have serious issues that her personality is such that she would be at danger of additional upseting in terms of if she was launched.’

Musa was rejected bail and will go back to court in August.