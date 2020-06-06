Destiny 2’s first Fortnite-style live event was slow and underwhelming, but it’s a solid start

Destiny 2’s first ever Fortnite-style live event just wrapped earlier in the day today, and it was unfortunately not exactly what some players were expecting. Instead of something monumental and game-changing for a key part of the game world, it was more of a slow burn up alternative to a standard game cutscene. And instead of delivering a strong narrative repay on a season’s worth of otherwise dull and repetitive activity, the Almighty event ended without any meaningful change in direction or surprising new development.

For the final there months, developer Bungie has been building up a clash involving the Destiny world’s artificial intelligence supercomputer Rasputin and a large planet-destroying ship called the Almighty. All of the past season’s activities have revolved around communicating with the AI character, a largely mysterious fixture in Destiny lore before in 2010, and doing a group of rehashed game modes and resource collecting in service of an eventual showdown between Rasputin and the Almighty. Over the final month, players were asked to take part in a mind-numbing number of public event activities to unlock an old Destiny 1 weapon and a brief story mission, with the promise of more in the future at season’s end.

Some players expected the Almighty to really crash in to the game’s Tower social hub. Others expected a cutscene or perhaps some type of real-time space battle that could destroy or in some change the Tower. What we actually got was a severely understated form of the latter where the image of the Almighty changed in excruciatingly slow fashion with new animations and, sooner or later, its destruction. Yet the entire execution felt a bit slapdash and underwhelming.

The event got off to a bumpy start when, at the scheduled 1PM ET start time, nothing did actually happen. The delay, whether intentional or not, lasted for a lot more than 20 minutes, but it did give players ample time to load into the Tower and to become listed on in with any other collaborative antics other players were engaging in.

In my instance, a row of well-decorated Guardians laid down holographic staffs as if to produce a last line of defense by using the “None Shall Pass” emote, a reference to Gandalf’s legendary line when facing down the Balrog in The Lord of the Rings.

Eventually, players began noticing subtle changes in the sky by means of large clusters of laser beams arcing toward the Almighty. The process were dynamic, and so the lasers grew closer as time passes, but at a painfully so pace that caused it to be hard to track minute-by-minute movement.

The lasers made contact at around 1:50PM ET, not exactly a full hour following the event supposedly first launched. (It’s unclear if there actually was an initial real at first or if Bungie purposefully designed it to be as slow-moving as it actually was.)

Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

As we closed in on close to 90 minutes following the event first started, the ship begun to explode in apparent slow motion. But that’s once the one exciting portion of the event kicked in, because the Almighty began crashing toward the surface of the Earth and items of debris began flying off. This was the only actual dynamic area of the experience, as everything else felt like a series of subtle screenshot changes to in-game sky.

It fundamentally ended having an exciting crash landing and a shock wave, and now the Almighty’s landing site seems to be a permanent fixture of the background of the Tower. If players end up inspecting some of the crash debris (after re-zoning in), Bungie is awarding an emblem.

Screenshot by Nick Statt / The Verge

Still, that in conclusion, which lasted under 10 minutes, required 90 minutes of build-up and led to just an emblem and not much more illustrates the mismatched expectations Bungie might have inadvertently cultivated.

I think this really is cool but you gotta give more of a sign of just how much time people should budget. I figured this wouldn’t go past ten minutes — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 6, 2020

We’ve never seen Bungie try something this ambitious with Destiny 2 before, and the result was undoubtedly exciting considering what could come next. The closest the studio has come is with 2018’s Forsaken expansion, in which the game’s new location, the Dreaming City, underwent a transformation after the very first raid team bested the The Last Wish activity. But it was not at the scale of the Almighty event, and this really is Bungie’s first real attempt at building a months-long narrative culminating in some kind of shared experience for the ball player base.

Fortnite, even though it’s most widely known for being a wildly popular battle royale game, has emerged during the last few years being an industry leader in so what can only be described as live, simultaneous events. These are in-game events that happen in real time and are experienced only once by every single player who happens to join and be there for the show. Fortnite isn’t the first of its kind to do this; massively multiplayer online flash games (MMOs) and online sims like Second Life have already been experimenting in this department for years. But Forntite features undeniably the absolute most impressive and technically challenging versions of those events in every of gaming.

Bungie’s approach was nowhere near as sophisticated as industry leader Epic’s

Starting having an in-game rocket launch in 2018 and growing steadily more ambitious every couple of months with more complex and ever-evolving events like last fall’s black hole stunt, developer Epic has proven it has the technical chops to complete what game titles even just five years back considered extremely difficult. More recently, Epic held an a stunning Travis Scott show that projected the rapper as a superhuman skycraper-sized hologram for more than 12 million players and, last summer, concluded a mutli-month storyline with a mecha-monster showdown, Pacific Rim-style.

Part of what makes Fortnite’s events so fun and feel so unprecedented is that they are so intricately built over time. Epic, through whatever technical achievements its built under the hood of its battle royale game (the developer never shared how it pulls these events off), can change its map in subtle ways almost every day, adding clues to find and expanding teasers of larger events all without having to defeat its server for maintenance. Some of its most successful feats have included a live event that then kicks players straight into an all-new, changed game map, no update required.

Bungie’s approach is nowhere near that sophisticated, at least maybe not yet. But the developer is trying something new and it’s clear the studio has taken ample notes from watching Fortnite. The Almighty grew ever-closer in the sky within the last season, and players logging into the Tower on Saturday morning noticed all the non-playable characters having shifted their positions to obtain a clear look at the ship’s descent. These changes were minor and it will be interesting to see if Bungie can intensify its game for future live events, if it can indeed take to them again.

Regardless of the entire quality in this Almighty event, experiments like these represent, for the first time, Destiny 2 living up to the series’ original promise of a shared, living, and ever-changing world. They help the game better straddle the line between shooter and MMO, even though it’s taken quite a few years and nearly two full games to get there.