Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, will include Beyond Light DLC

Microsoft and Bungie are partnering to bring Destiny 2 to Xbox GamePass The initial Halo designer will launch Destiny 2 at no extra expense to Xbox Game Pass customers in September, and it will include gain access to to previous growths and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC.

The basic editions of Destiny 2 DLCs will all be offered, with Destiny 2‘s season pass offered individually. Bungie just recently postponed its Beyond Light growth to November 10 th, after it was initially set up to launch on September 22 nd. Bungie mentioned troubles of advancement throughout the continuous COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond Light will include a brand-new component called tension for Destiny 2 gamers. Stasis is based upon controling time, and the significant growth will be set on the icy moon of Jupiter, Europa.

Bungie likewise exposed a brand-new trailer for Beyond Light today, showing the tension freeze impact. The brand-new subclasses will even work in Destiny 2’s player-vs-player environment. The trailer reveals a hunter developing an icy wall and after that freezing close-by opponents.

Bungie is likewise enhancing Destiny 2 for the Xbox Series X with 4K resolution assistance performing at 60 fps, a huge dive over the 30 fps variation that operates on Xbox One and Xbox One X today.