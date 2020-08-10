Dessers reacts after scoring on Genk debut against Zulte Waregem

The Nigerian forward provided an excellent efficiency in his very first competitive video game for the Luminus Arena clothing

Cyriel Dessers has actually revealed his pleasure after scoring on his debut for Genk to assist his brand-new club open the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A project with a triumph.

The 25- year-old Nigerian striker integrated well with his compatriot Paul Onuachu to influence Genk to a 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

He was managed a beginning function in the encounter after his attractive efficiencies for the Blue-White throughout their pre-season video games and made a crucial effect.

Dessers scored the match-winning objective with a well-taken effort from the charge area after Onuachu had actually counteracted Olivier Deschacht’s opener.

The forward has actually required to social networks to share his sensations on his very first competitive match for Genk while likewise exposing his pleasure to assist his brand-new club begin the season with a triumph.

“First win and official goal for Genk and a nice comeback from the team,” Dessers tweeted.

Dessers, who began his profession with the OH Leuven youth setup, signed up with the Luminus Arena clothing in June following his …