Dessers debunks Belgium interest, reiterates Nigeria commitment

The 25- year-old striker has actually distanced himself from a report declaring the forward is still interested to bet the Red Devils

Genk striker Cyriel Dessers has actually rejected claims of his interest to represent Belgium and repeated his commitment to the Nigeria nationwide group.

The forward was born to a Belgian daddy and Nigerian mom and promised his obligation to the West Africans in December 2019.

The striker was consequently handed his very first call-up by Super Eagles supervisor Gernot Rohr for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers versus Sierra Leone in March.

The break out of coronavirus has, nevertheless, postponed his launching for the three-time African champs, as the video game was held off forever.

A report just recently priced estimate the striker mentioning he is still open up to representing Belgium however the highly-rated forward has now refuted the claims.

“They made a story from nothing. I didn’t even talk with Belgium and then they make a story,” Dessers informed AOI.

” I stated I wished for a call [from Nigeria] in September, however that’s not even sure. That’s the coach who chooses, it’s not in my hands. It’s simply the click-bait websites who take things out of context and make juicy titles.”

Dessers provided distinctive efficiencies throughout his 1 year stay with Heracles Almelo, scoring 18 objectives throughout all …