Despite US threats, Iranian oil tanker arrives safely in Venezuela – Middle East Monitor

The first of 5 Iranian tankers carrying gas to Venezuela has moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery, Iran’s English-language Press TV reported on Monday.

Iran ignored warnings of retaliation from the US as the primary of 5 Iranian tankers entered Venezuela’s unique financial zone on Saturday.

Iran is sending 5 tankers, loaded with a staggering 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and elements to Venezuela, in a transfer criticised by US authorities as each nations are beneath US sanctions.

“The Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of capital city, Caracas,” tweeted TankerTrackers.com.

A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three remaining vessels had been crossing the Atlantic.

Read: Iran warns towards US aggression on its oil tankers in the Caribbean

The desperately wanted shipments have prompted a diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran and Venezuela, that are beneath US sanctions.

Iran has warned of repercussions from the potential interception of Iranian tankers by the US In a telephone dialog with Emir of Qatar on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the Islamic Republic will reply to any doable US aggression towards Iranian oil tankers in the Caribean Sea or every other level in the world.

On May 20, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami stated that any US harassment of Iranian tankers might be met with a decisive response.

He stated on Wednesday: “Any disruption for tankers is against international regulations and security,” referring to the discharge of some studies on the specter of US officers to harass tankers carrying Iran’s gas to Venezuela.

“Both international organisations and countries that are sensitive to water regulations and security must react to this issue,” he added.

Read: Iranian oil tankers defy US threats, enter Venezuelan waters