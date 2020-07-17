Despite Rumors, Piers Morgan’s ‘Announcement’ Isn’t Bitcoin-Related

British journalist and TV personality, Piers Morgan, made his “big announcement” on Twitter on July 16 — but despite social media rumors about a potential Bitcoin endorsement it wasn’t crypto-related

Instead Morgan said he’ll be launching a book related to a “liberal war” and COVID-19 called Wake Up. He’d earlier addressed the rumours he’d start providing Bitcoin advice (BTC) in the following tweet:

UPDATE: No, I’m not Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match.

All will be revealed at high noon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

The Bitcoin joke refers to rumors that began in a thread about Morgan’s tweet stating that he will make a “big announcement.”

Joking about Twitter’s hack attack

Most of the replies joked about a “Bitcoin giveaway” by Morgan after the massive hack of Twitter launched on July 15 that saw some of the most high profile accounts in the world post about a BTC scam.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has been tied to a crypto-related story. Since 2017, scammers have been impersonating Morgan in an advertising campaign featuring fake statements about his “latest money making method.”

On June 16, the United Kingdom Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) launched a new system to detect and remove online fraud ads amid the rise of crypto scam ads.