Despite pleas to stay away, Trump visits Kenosha

President Donald Trump paid a controversial visit to Kenosha, Wis. on Tuesday, just over a week after the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake prompted protests and rioting in the city roughly 35 miles south of Milwaukee.

Local officials had feared the president’s trip could further strain tensions in the city. Ahead of Trump’s trip, Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote to the White House pleading for the president to reconsider. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

Trump proceeded with the visit anyway, with a mix of his supporters and Black Lives Matter activists gathering in Downtown Kenosha to await his arrival. Helicopters circled above; armored vehicles were stationed around the city as Trump toured the “destruction” of city blocks he has attributed to the actions of Democratic leaders.

Despite pleas to stay away, the president said his visit to Kenosha would "increase enthusiasm" in Wisconsin—a key battleground state ahead of November's presidential election.

