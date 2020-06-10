Despite Palestine rejecting 1st shipment, UAE to fly to Israel again with Palestinian aid – Middle East Monitor

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is to function a uncommon, second flight to Israel on Tuesday carrying medical aid to be delivered to the Palestinians, Reuters reported an airline spokeswoman as saying.

The state-owned provider made the primary recognized flight to Israel by a United Arab Emirates airline on May 19. It transported provides to assist the Palestinians fight the brand new coronavirus after the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) coordinated a 16-tonne cargo from the UAE.

However, Palestinian authorities refused to obtain that cargo, asserting that any help meant to be despatched to the Palestinian individuals ought to be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority first. They added:

Sending them instantly to Israel constitutes a canopy for normalisation.

It was not instantly clear what has since occurred to the primary cargo. A Palestinian Authority spokesman couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.

Like the primary flight, Tuesday’s flight from Abu Dhabi can be cargo-only with no passengers onboard, the Etihad spokeswoman informed Reuters by e mail.

“Etihad Airways continues to operate humanitarian flights providing much needed aid to nations within its network and beyond,” she stated.

Israel doesn’t have diplomatic relations with the UAE or any of the opposite 5 Gulf Arab nations, and there aren’t any business flights between them. However, shared issues over Iran’s affect within the area have led to a discrete thaw in ties between Israel and the Arab Gulf in recent times.

Last month, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the primary business flight between the 2 nations as a type of “treachery” and a “betrayal” to the Palestinian trigger, as he accused them of normalising relations with Israel. He wrote on Twitter:

Today, some Persian Gulf states have dedicated the most important treachery in opposition to their very own historical past and the historical past of the Arab world. They have betrayed #Palestine by supporting Israel.

An Israeli official, talking on the situation of anonymity, informed Reuters Tuesday’s Etihad flight was finishing a cargo of aid from the UAE to the Palestinians.

