BANDON, Ore.– Nick Geyer is going home early at the 120 th U.S. Amateur.

He will not be leaving dissatisfied.

Geyer, the 32- year-old Scotty Cameron fitter from San Diego, shot 84-76 to miss out on the cut at Bandon Dunes, however it didn’t matter. During his practice round Sunday, Geyer got down on one knee on Bandon’s picturesque 16 th hole and proposed to his sweetheart, Lacey Pelham.

“It always matters what I shot, but certainly not as much as how lucky I am to be with Lacey,” stated Geyer, who got the response he was wanting to hear: “Yes!”

Geyer and Pelham have actually been together for over 2 years, so Pelham was anticipating the proposition at some point. She simply never ever pictured it ‘d be today.

“Obviously, him and I are serious about each other, so I don’t think it was a total surprise that he asked me, but it was a total surprise that it happened here,” stated Pelham, who isn’t a golf player however did loop for Geyer throughout his quarterfinal run at in 2015’s U.S. Mid-Amateur “Of all weeks, it was not on my radar this week. … I don’t even know if I actually believed that it was really happening.”

Geyer had actually been preparing the huge minute for a long time. Four months back, once the ring was completed, he slipped package into his golf bag for safekeeping.

“It was …