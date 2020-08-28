Despite CDC’s Changed Advice, WHO Confirms Anyone Exposed to COVID-19 Should Be Tested

People exposed to somebody identified with coronavirus should be tested whether they reveal signs or not, the World Health Organization said Thursday, after United States health authorities stated they were not required.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) site previously today moved from its position that all close contacts of recognized Covid-19 cases should be tested, suggesting that those with no symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”

When inquired about the shift, the WHO’s Covid -19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove did not point out the United States scenario particularly however informed press reporters the UN health company suggests that “contacts, if possible, should be tested, no matter the advancement of signs.

“We know that people who have symptoms transmit, and we know that people who don’t have symptoms can transmit the virus as well,” she stated.

The WHO had actually established standards for nations at various phases in their break outs, leaving it up to them to adjust their screening technique to their requirements and capabilities, depending upon the strength of transmission, she stated.

To date, the unique coronavirus has actually eliminated more than 826,000 individuals of the over 24 million contaminated given that …