Despite a $13k+ price tag, YFI is one of the cheapest DeFi tokens by price-to-sales

Messari believes that Yearn.Finance’s YFI token is one of the least pricey in the DeFi area, according to its price- to-sales numerous. The metric is computed by dividing a token’s market capitalization by its annualized yield. In YFI’s case, its capitalization at the time of estimation was $390 million. According to Messari, its annualized sales stood at $21 million. Dividing the 2 numbers, we get around 20x. For recommendation, the very same ratio for CRV, another popular DeFi token, is 1568x, making it 78 times more pricey according to this ratio.

DeFi Price- to-sales multiples. Source: Messsari.

Messari kept in mind that unlike numerous of its rivals, Yield.Finance does not presently have any considerable costs, basically turning its price- to-sales ratio into price- to-earnings, or PE. It need to be kept in mind that at a existing price of $13,300, YFI is worth practically 15% more than Bitcoin (BTC).