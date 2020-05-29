Desperate motorist tries in vain to stop his car drifting out to sea in Whitstable

This is the second a determined motorist had to watch his car drift out to sea in Whitstable after he parked too shut to the water whereas unloading a jet ski.

Whitstable native Lee Dolby, 40, filmed the person wading by way of the waves to rescue his Volkswagen Golf, which will be seen coming up and down in the water.

Lee stated the person had been attempting to unload a jet ski into the water with his car however bought too shut and the waves dragged the car out.

Pictured: A person tries to assist retrieve the motorists car from the sea close to Whitstable

‘Just popped down the seashore for an hour with the boys and see this fella attempting to unload his jetski and parked a little bit too shut,’ Lee wrote on social media.

‘Couple of waves got here and claimed his car!’

Another man rushes out to see if he might help however, realising the car’s misplaced, heads again to shore.

Pictured: In a second video a bunch of locals will be seen serving to to drag the motorists car from the sea in Whitstable

Lee will be heard on the video saying: ‘That geezer’s simply misplaced his car!’

Another video exhibits a big pick-up truck backing on to a ramp and a person attaching a tow rope to the car to pull it out.

The pick-up begins driving and the car is pulled from the sea whereas the devastated driver tries to assist, pushing it from the bonnet.