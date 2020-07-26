Desperate hunt for missing 14- year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike alone in Sydney’s west

Police are frantically advising the general public to assist them discover a missing boy who disappeared while riding his bike on a Sydney highway.

Dhyey Patel, 14, was last seen riding a blue-and-grey bike on the Great Western Highway at Wentworthville in Sydney’s western residential areas about 4.15 pm on Saturday.

Cumberland location cops were gotten in touch with when the teen stopped working to return house.

Dhyey Patel, 14, has actually gone missing while riding his bike on the Great Western Highway at Wentworthville in Sydney’s western residential areas. Police are frantically browsing for him

The Great Western Highway in Sydney’s western residential areas. If you have any details about Dhyey Patel please call cops on 1800 333 000

He has actually not been seen or spoken with given that.

There are severe issues for Dhyey’s well-being since of his age and since his disappearance runs out character.

Dhyey is referred to as of Indian look, about 165 cm high, with a slim develop, brief black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen using a grey jumper, navy coloured trousers and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Dhyey or understands of his location is prompted to get in touch with Merrylands Police Station: 02 98974199 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Police have actually stated they will deal with any details in rigorous self-confidence.