Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the “Alternative Projects” group, wrote:

When one day the “special operation” for the restoration of the state begins in Armenia, it can be called for sure De-marasmation.

This is not limited to the current authorities or any specific social stratum. The main problem is the lack of state thinking or distorted perception. The country is in a state of general madness. A state that is on the verge of being or not being, a people that does not understand this մյուս the other deadly risks standing at its door, հանր public indifference at the chromosomal level to its own security ագրի the fate of the Artsakh Armenians.

The quality of the current government, one step from the disco to the Kremlin, packed with provincial cosmopolitanism, led to a national catastrophe.

1-2 days ago there were hearings on the Artsakh issue in the National Assembly without government representatives. Just a few serious speeches, and in general, an extremely sad, scary picture. The anti-government arena was gathered, which was to become an alternative to the government for the society.

But the image was Statelessness. It was an impression that the 90s were in that hall. The quality of political thinking was in the 90s, as if there was no 25-year course of the state after that, 25 years of negotiation process, there was no Key West, Madrid, Kazan, there was no Minsk Group, there was no war and there are no realities today. All that was left was for everyone to sing patriotic songs.

The next day there was a sitting on the same topic in the National Assembly – discussions, a presentation to call each other “present-former traitors”. Was it necessary, was it needed in the created situation? Well, you talked, you provided likes, what about later? There is real life outside the NA hall, a real enemy, a real ally, real dangers. Is all this taken into account? And in general, the content of closed sessions on a sensitive topic appears in the press an hour later. Do we take our most important questions seriously?

This speaks about the deep ին dynamic degradation of the statehood. Our state loses its content.

From the practical point of view, the non-governmental area sometimes legitimizes the current government by not saying it, it works both with the inert mass of the interior and with the external players.

The non-government does not say anything about 1 million people, և what Nikol and Ararat Mirzoyan said becomes more “beneficial”. And, by and large, perhaps this is the basis of popular passivity and indifference.

At the moment, there is no political institution in Armenia that pursues our dangers, our risks. By the way, the enemy operatively changes its tasks, their priorities depending on the course of the Ukrainian war. For example, he made a smooth transition from the Syunik corridor to the “devouring of Artsakh”, because he fixed that the international situation is more favorable for that at the moment. And in Armenia there is not even an institutional perception of that war.

Desperate helplessness had been pouring in from the government hall for a long time yesterday. Hours later, the Azerbaijani army began operations in Artsakh.

A high-ranking government official says. “We have to learn to live in a closed pipeline” and reminds that it was the same in the 90s. Yes, there was, so should we forget that after that for 25 years Artsakh and Armenia were safe with gas, light, safe?



There is no time, but we are slowing down

The government has nothing to say. He is in deep despair, it is visible to the naked eye. What’s to say the next day Intonation is radically different from what’s said the day before or silence. Such a situation usually leads to new losses.

And what is in front? In non-governmental systems there are serious individuals who understand everything, have a deep understanding of the situation, but the general system is disorganized. This is a problem that needs to be solved. The citizen is massively alienated from the state, the government perceives the state only as a way to keep power. Under these conditions, the creation of new non-governmental standards, the literate content of which is formulated, becomes an extreme priority. But time is short and we are slowing down. It is time for serious individuals of non-governmental systems to ask honest questions: why are we slowing down, who or what is holding back to reorganize and become a unit with literate content? After all, we all understand that today’s opposition figures are not able to provide the necessary consolidation.

If we continue to slow down, in the next stage we will be told, “We must learn to live without Artsakh,” and a short time later, “We must learn to live without a state.” And there will be some government, some opposition, some alliances and hearings. Is this what we want?

It is obvious that in closed rooms, including in cabinets working with the outside, decisions are made, the quality of which և the consequences will affect all of us, և which no one has an impact on.

The situation is extremely difficult. There is no easy solution. The only resource is Armenian. So we have to go the way of organizing it quickly.

At the micro level, the citizen is concerned, but it does not turn into a concerned society. The pervasive madness must be stopped so that we can understand what to do later.

The process of de-marasmization of Armenia should start with the organization of 2% of the society, which will activate 200 thousand people. The rest is observer status – the loss of Artsakh ման the collapse of the state. “