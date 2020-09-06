Designing An Instructor Resource Page

Needs Assessment On Current Resources

A needs assessment is necessary to understand the resources available to instructors during their course development progress, such as resources for instructional technology, multimedia, eLearning, and Instructional Design. This will help Instructional Designers understand both the quantity and quality of resources so that there is an understanding of how to design the resource page.

Once a needs assessment has been completed, it is essential to organize all of the resources available to teachers for course development. There are many university pages devoted to teaching resources, such as Centers for Innovating and Teaching, Library Resources, Course Development Standards, Teaching Expectations, the list goes on and on. Organizing assets will provide a comprehensive context for what resources the university currently has available for faculty. These assets should be saved in folders so it is easy to find them when compiling assets for the resource page. Any cloud sharing tool like Google Drive, Box, or Microsoft OneDrive is sufficient for this step. The Instructional Designer can share this needs assessment with multiple departments to ensure that no resource has been left out.

Data…