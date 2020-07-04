The designer behind the iconic Australian Made kangaroo symbol has slammed the new heavily stylised image of a gold wattle as confusing and unoriginal.

The newest Australian Made logo, which cost $10million to generate, will be used to market Australia to the rest of the world.

The design sparked outrage when it was unmasked this week and was even when compared with a picture of a coronavirus molecule.

Ken Cato, who designed the original logo in two days for ‘not much’ money, criticised the design, saying people would struggle to link people to Australia.

Mr Cato said utilizing a wattle in the logo was already heavily used in other industries and the gold colour made it difficult to identify

‘I love the idea that Australia might be represented by something more sophisticated than a kangaroo, but it offers to be recognisable,’ Mr Cato said.

Mr Cato has spent the past 40 years designing a number of Australia’s most recognisable corporate logos.

His kangaroo symbol, that was designed in 1986s is now synonymous with Australia.

He told News Corp while he liked the concept of a wattle logo however it was already heavily used in other industries and the gold colour made it difficult to identify.

Mr Cato said this issue would increase even further when the logo was paid down down to an inferior size.

He also noted that the ‘AU’ letters in the centre were not very specific and may lead foreigners into believe it represented Austria as opposed to Australia.

Ken Cato (pictured), who designed the original Australian Made logo predicated on a kangaroo, said the new ‘coronavirus’ logo design has a few issues

When the new logo was unmasked earlier this week it quickly attracted criticism for appearing much like coronavirus under a microscope while former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce compared design to bird poo.

The gold wattle symbol will undoubtedly be used by organizations and government agencies, while the iconic Australian Made kangaroo logo will continue to be applied to Australian-made products and services.

The new logo was selected by a 12-person panel of industry experts setup by former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull known as the Australia’s Nation Brand Advisory Council.

Mr Cato said the gold wattle was difficult to identify and would be even even harder to see when paid down in size

The council included the likes of Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and billionaire Atlassian co-founder Mike ­Cannon-Brookes but not everybody agreed with the new design.

Council member Glenn Cooper, who’s also the Chairman of the Australian Made Campaign, said the original plan was to update the design of existing kangaroo design.

‘I’m only one voice in the group, and so they chose to go in another direction to the kangaroo,’ that he said.

‘Do I believe that’s right or wrong? All I’ll tell that is that I think the kangaroo is fabulous, and possibly our Australian Made logo needs a bit of tuning up, but nothing else. It’s so popular.’