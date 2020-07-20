Design Essentials Sleek MAX Edge Control For Smooth All Day Hold & Style – 2.3 Oz



Sleek & style & slay: exactly in that order when using Design Essentials Sleek Max edge Control. Ideal for medium to coarse textures, This non-flaking smoothing gel provides a long- lasting maximum hold when smoothing the hairline and delivers a sleek polished look while adding moisture and sheen. Perfect for smoothing and enhancing hair edges or tapered cuts, creating texture on spiked styles or ponytails, or taming unruly hair.



de professional tip: to create textured, spiked, tousled or disconnected looks for men or women, take a dime size amount of sleek Max edge Control, emulsify in the hands and apply to damp or dry hair. Manipulate hair into the desired shape or style.



delivers a strong-manageable firm hold: specially designed for medium to course hair textures, our sleek Max edge Control provides a long-lasting, strong manageable hold to securely lay down the hairline and tame flyaway without flaking or leaving behind any sticky residue. We suggest using sleek Max edge Control to finish off any hairstyle for a beautifully sleek polished look while adding moisture and shine.



versatile usage instructions:

For short styles:

step 1: Apply a nickel to quarter size amount to dry hair. Step 2: manipulate the hair into desired style. step 1: Apply a fingertip portion to hairline of natural or relaxed hair. Step 2: Smooth with a brush or small tooth comb for a sleek finish.

the McBride guarantee: This product is guaranteed to meet McBride research Laboratories quality performance standards or your money back.”

Great hold to last all day- stop your Edges from going on strike when you walk out the door by creating smooth sleek styles that stay in place for hours using our strongest edge Tamer. Can be used on wet or dry hair. Get the most from your sleek Max edge Tamer by keeping it sealed due to the special ingredients used to retain moisture and maintain hold. Made in the U.S.A.

Used on straight and curly textures- ideal for medium to coarse textures and all hair types. Whether you are naturally or chemically straight, or naturally curly, our edge Control was formulated to give you hold wherever you need it most.

Adds moisture & Shine- unlike other edge controls, this clear Gel makes it easy to transition from one style to the next without the need to wash your hair. Other edge controls can cause breakage from drying out the hair. Who wants that? Instead, choose a hold that adds moisture and luster for a polished look to every style.

Versatile usage- perfect for smoothing and enhancing hair Edges or tapered cuts, creating texture on short spiked styles or ponytails, or taming unruly hair when braiding and creating up-dos. Ideal for medium to coarse textures, but can also be used as an aid to prevent straight hair from slipping when creating textured looks.