Design Essentials Sleek Edge Control For Relaxed & Natural Hairs – 2.3 Oz



Price: $10.99





Named &Lsquo; most trusted edge control’: we simply can’ T stop bragging when mentioning our De sleek edge Control, named one of the most trusted and highest selling edge Control products on the market today! This moisturizing, firm hold smoothing gel tames edges while creating texture and sleek styles to short hair. Try it for yourself and see why Design Essentials Sleek edge Control is America’ s &Ldquo; go-to” solution for every hair type!

no flaking, no build-up: we can all agree that flaky reside and product buildup is a total no- go when using any edge Tamer. Luckily, Design Essentials came through in a clutch with its sleek edge Control to make sure this Doesn&Rsquo; T happen! Unlike other edge controls, this unique non-greasy formula, provides a moisturizing shine without any build-up residue – making it easy to wash out when you’ re ready to adorn a new look. For short styles:

step 1: Apply a nickel to quarter size amount of sleek edge Control to dry hair. Step 2: manipulate the hair into desired style.

the McBride guarantee: This product is guaranteed to meet McBride research Laboratories quality performance standards or your money back.”

Moisturizes and smoothens hair Edges

Provides a beautiful finished polish to hair styles with an intense shine

Provides texture to short styles

Smooth with a brush or small tooth comb for a sleek finish.