Deshaun Watson’s no-trade clause gives him power with the Texans

All NFL players want the ability to control their own destiny. Deshaun Watson’s no-trade clause gives the Texans’ quarterback the chance to do just that.

The Texans didn’t enter contract negotiations with Deshaun Watson with much leverage. The reality is that Houston couldn’t afford to let their franchise quarterback leave. Credit Watson and his representatives for extracting the maximum value they could from his new deal.

Not only did Watson get a boatload of money from the Texans, news has recently broken that his new deal also includes a no-trade clause. That means the talented signal-caller has the ability to veto any attempt the team makes to trade him through the completion of the 2025 NFL season.

The team’s surprising decision to trade star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, earlier this offseason certainly played a role in Watson pushing for the clause. There are zero indications that head coach/GM Bill O’Brien has any plans to deal Watson in the future, but the player is smart enough to understand that things change quickly in the NFL.

Now he has the ability to withstand anything that might change inside the Texans…