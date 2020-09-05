Deshaun Watson secures the bag with four-year Texans extension

Deshaun Watson will be with the Houston Texans through the 2025 NFL season.
Deshaun Watson makes bank, as the Houston Texans paid their franchise quarterback huge time.
According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, “Texans have agreed on a 4-year extension with Deshaun Watson averaging $39 million a year with a $27 million signing bonus.” It will be for $160 million through the life of it with almost $111 million totally ensured. Watson will be the greatest paid gamer in the NFL throughout the length of hisfour-year extension What a get for him!
Can the Texans win the Super Bowl with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback?
