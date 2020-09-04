KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up before the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson offers to pay rent of elderly woman struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The world is full of terrible stories right now. People are dying, sports and entertainment are without fans, there are fires raging in California and massive storms in the Gulf. That’s why it’s more important than ever to help those in need when we can. That’s exactly what Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson wants to do for a woman he saw on the news.

On Wednesday Watson shared a video showing an elderly woman and many others being evicted from their homes. Many of those people are struggling due to COVID-19 and Watson wants to help.

“This is crazy,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “Someone please help me find Israel Rodriguez and the elderly women in this video. Would love to help them get back on their feet.”