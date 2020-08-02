Deshaun Watson gives politically correct answer when pressed about DeAndre Hopkins trade

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: DeAndre Hopkins #10 and Deshaun Watson # 4 of the Houston Texans search previous to the start of the video game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson,California (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson provided his sensations about the DeAndre Hopkins trade

It’s been almost 5 months given that the Houston Texans sent out shockwaves throughout the NFL. Knowing they needed to pay left take on Laremy Tunsil and quarterback Deshaun Watson, head coach/general supervisor Bill O’Brien chose to trade star pass receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the ArizonaCardinals While you can comprehend the monetary ramifications of the offer, however the return O’Brien got for Hopkins was absurd. All they got was running back David Johnson, a second-round choice and a fourth-rounder.

Due to the time out brought on by the continuous coronavirus pandemic, we have actually never ever gotten to speak with Watson after he lost his primary target. But that all altered on Saturday throughout a Zoom call with the media and Watson was extremely politically correct in regards to the relocation, however worried he still has strong relationships with his ex-receiver and his head coach.

“It was out of the blue, I wasn’t expecting it,” Watson stated,via the Houston Chronicle “It’s …